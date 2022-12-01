1899 viewers issue warning over English dub of Netflix series

The series can be audio dubbed into English, but viewers have been advised not to do this.

According to some viewers, the English dub is mistranslating and ruining the authentic aspect.

As the characters all speak their own languages, they are not supposed to understand what one another is saying.

@reachguest said on Twitter: “If you’re watching 1899 on @netflix I am literally BEGGING you to turn off the English dub and watch it with subtitles as intended.

“It’s literally part of the story to hear how the characters interact in their native languages. PLEASE.”