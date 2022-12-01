19th Annual Holiday Trees of Hope and Support Bring Attention to

Photo Submitted

In December 2004, students, staff and faculty began the tradition of writing messages to be displayed on the Trees of Hope and Support. The messages represent hope for a society free of sexual and relationship violence and support for those who have experienced the trauma of such violence.

In the spirit of solidarity against sexual and relationship violence, the trees decorated with messages written on teal awareness ribbons serve as reminders that it takes an entire community to rise against sexual and relationship violence and to support those who have been victimized and become the survivors. Trees are on display at three campus locations until Dec. 15. This year’s trees may be viewed at Mullins Library near its east entrance, Hillside Auditorium on the fourth floor and Old Main on its second floor.

“It is incredible to see the impact the Trees of Hope and Support have on campus each year,” said Katie Lingren, graduate assistant. “Watching these full-size trees get covered in teal ribbons is a symbol of how, together, we can make a significant change. I hope this December, people will walk past these trees and see how we as a community of Razorbacks can support survivors of sexual assault.”

The project is sponsored by RESPECT (Rape Education Services by Peers Encouraging Conscious Thought), a peer education program of the Campus Sexual and Relationship Violence Center. Those who have been victimized by sexual and/or relationship violence are encouraged to seek help. Confidential and no cost victim advocacy services are available at the center. The Campus Sexual and Relationship Violence Center provides education and confidential victim advocacy services for the campus community with specialization within college victimization and related services. More can be learned about the center at srvc.uark.edu and about RESPECT at respect.uark.edu.