2023 Tezos All Star Sprints Schedule Features 50 Races At 33

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – With much anticipation, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 is pleased to unveil a 50-race slate for the 2023 season, all of which kicking-off in traditional fashion with their annual southern swing through Georgia and Florida on February 3-14. Diverse as well as competitive, the 2023 All Star agenda boasts a travel plan that features 33 different facilities across 11 states. In addition to the visits to Georgia and Florida, America’s Series will trek through Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, and New Jersey during the new year.

Of the 50 events on the schedule, 21 will award $10,000-to-win or more with five writing checks for over $22,000. The season’s premier programs include Portsmouth Raceway Park’s annual Dean Knittel Memorial ($22,554), Lernerville Speedway’s Silver Cup ($25,000-to-win), the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race ($26,000) – to be held in at the Plymouth Dirt Track (WI), Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial ($29,000), and Port Royal Speedway’s 55th annual Tuscarora 50 ($55,000).

“We had objectives to accomplish while working through the scheduling process for the 2023 season”, said Tony Stewart, owner of the All Stars. “We made a concerted effort to desaturate certain markets to facilitate a hopeful improvement in the demand to attend our events. Further, we continue to pursue partnerships with increased purse payouts for the race teams. Once again, we appreciate the support of the many track owners and promoters in scheduling an All Star event or events with us in 2023.”

In addition to the 21 events paying $10,000 or more, the 2023 schedule officially includes 15 events paying $6,000 to win, 2 events paying $7,000 to win, 11 events paying $8,000 to win and 1 event paying $8,500 to win.

“We’re really excited about what we were able to put together for 2023”, Stewart continued. “We feel it’s a great mix of our staple events, combined with some new dates for some tracks, sprinkled in with a handful of visits to tracks that have either never been on our schedule or we haven’t visited in a few years. We’ll be anxious and ready to head down to Georgia at the end of January.”

A six-race non-point stint through the Peach State and Sunshine State will commence with a visit to Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, on February 3-4, Volusia Speedway Park in DeLeon Springs, Florida, on February 7-8, and East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on February 13-14.

After nearly a two-month break, the 2023 All Star championship points season will begin with a two-day Spring Nationals visit to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8. If each of the Attica events should be forced to move due to weather, the two-day program will then be contested the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 14-15.

May’s agenda stands tall with an action-packed slate featuring a competitive weekend at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois, and Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on May 12-13, followed by the season’s first trip to the Empire State with visits to Outlaw Speedway, Fonda Speedway, and Weedsport Speedway on May 19-21, respectively. A journey to New Jersey and Pennsylvania on May 25-28 will help the All Stars close the month of May with consecutive stops at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey on Thursday, Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, and Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and Sunday; the weekend will conclude with the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial on Sunday, May 28.

June will begin with a trip to Wisconsin where the Series will battle the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series during visits to Dodge County Fairgrounds Speedway in Beaver Dam (June 2) and the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at the Plymouth Dirt Track on the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds (June 3). The 41st edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek is slated for June 9-17 featuring eight events in nine days concluding with the Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park. Speedweek action will take the All Star Circuit of Champions to Attica Raceway Park on June 9, Fremont Speedway on June 10, Wayne County Speedway on June 11-12, Sharon Speedway on June 13, Atomic Speedway on June 15, Eldora Speedway on June 16, and Portsmouth on June 17. Wednesday’s open date will act as a potential rain date should any event prior need to utilize it.

July will be diverse for America’s Series, not only featuring a two-day blast through New York and Ohio in visits to Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, and Sharon Speedway for the Lou Blaney Memorial in Hartford, Ohio, on July 7-8, but the map will also take action to Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, where All Star competitors and Western Pennsylvania’s finest will battle head-to-head for the $25,000-to-win Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on Tuesday, July 18. July will then continue with a venture west into the Central Time Zone where teams will compete elbows up in seven events over nine days. Dubbed Thunder Through the Plains, the nine-day tour will include stops at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on July 21, Spoon River Speedway in Lewistown, Illinois, on July 22, Red Hill Speedway in Sumner, Illinois, on July 23, Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri, on July 26, Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, on July 27, I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on July 28, and Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on July 29.

Giving All Star teams the opportunity to compete in Knoxville Raceway’s annual 360 and 410 Nationals programs, the Series’ August agenda will not commence until Friday and Saturday, August 18-19, when the Series will attempt to conquer the Empire State yet again, this time visiting Outlaw Speedway in Dundee and Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon in consecutive fashion. Eventually trekking south of the New York border, the mid-August weekend will conclude officially with a visit to Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20.

A two-day stop in Michigan, the lone visit to the Wolverine State in 2023, will then close out the month of August with events at Tri-City Motor Speedway (August 25) and Butler Motor Speedway for the Mace Thomas Classic on August 26.

Perhaps the most competitive stretch on the 2023 All Star schedule, September’s slate includes not only another tangle with the notorious Pennsylvania Posse, but also competition with Ohio’s ultra-competitive local contingent, blasting off with Attica Raceway Park’s annual Attica Ambush on Friday and Saturday, September 1-2. Wasting little time, compasses will then turn due east, setting aim on another visit to the Port Royal Speedway where action will resume for three straight days. Featuring the highest paying program on the 2023 All Star slate, Tuscarora 50 weekend will take center stage on Thursday through Saturday, September 7-9, headlined with the $55,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 on Saturday night. The 50-lap finale is also the longest event on the 2023 All Star calendar.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will then close-out the 2023 season officially with a three-event return to the Buckeye State, first headlining Fremont Speedway’s Jim & Joanne Ford Classic on Friday and Saturday, September 15-16, followed by Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals on Saturday, September 23.

2023 All Star Schedule: (events in bold at minimum $10,000 to win)

Friday, February 3 | Senoia Raceway | Senoia, GA

Saturday, February 4 | Senoia Raceway | Senoia, GA ($10,000 to win)

Tuesday, February 7 | Volusia Speedway Park | DeLeon Springs, FL

Wednesday, February 8 | Volusia Speedway Park | DeLeon Springs, FL

Monday, February 13 | East Bay Raceway Park | Tampa, FL

Tuesday, February 14 | East Bay Raceway Park | Tampa, FL

Friday, April 7 | Attica Raceway Park | Attica, OH

Saturday, April 8 | Attica Raceway Park | Attica, OH

Friday, May 12 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL

Saturday, May 13 | Wilmot Raceway | Wilmot, WI

Friday, May 19 | Outlaw Speedway | Dundee, NY

Saturday, May 20 | Fonda Speedway | Fonda, NY ($10,000 to win)

Sunday, May 21 | Weedsport Speedway | Weedsport, NY

Thursday, May 25 | Bridgeport Speedway | Swedesboro, NJ ($10,000 to win)

Friday, May 26 | Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA ($10,000 to win)

Saturday, May 27 | Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA ($10,000 to win)

Sunday, May 28 | Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA ($29,000 to win)

Friday, June 2 | Dodge County Fairgrounds Speedway | Beaver Dam, WI

Saturday, June 3 | Plymouth Dirt Track | Plymouth, WI ($26,000 to win)

Friday, June 9 | Attica Raceway Park | Attica, OH

Saturday, June 10 | Fremont Speedway | Fremont, OH ($10,000 to win)

Sunday, June 11 | Wayne County Speedway | Orrville, OH

Monday, June 12 | Wayne County Speedway | Orrville, OH ($10,000 to win)

Tuesday, June 13 | Sharon Speedway | Hartford, OH

Thursday, June 15 | Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH

Friday, June 16 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH ($12,000 to win)

Saturday, June 17 | Portsmouth Raceway Park | Portsmouth, OH ($22,554 to win)

Friday, July 7 | Ransomville Speedway | Ransomville, NY ($12,000 to win)

Saturday, July 8 | Sharon Speedway | Hartford, OH ($10,000 to win)

Tuesday, July 18 | Lernerville Speedway | Sarver, PA ($25,000 to win)

Friday, July 21 | 34 Raceway | West Burlington, IA

Saturday, July 22 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Sunday, July 23 | Red Hill Speedway | Sumner, IL

Wednesday, July 26 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Thursday, July 27 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

Friday, July 28 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

Saturday, July 29 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA

Friday, August 18 | Outlaw Speedway | Dundee, NY

Saturday, August 19 | Utica-Rome Speedway | Vernon, NY ($10,000 to win)

Sunday, August 20 | Selinsgrove Speedway | Selinsgrove, PA ($10,000 to win)

Friday, August 25 | Tri-City Motor Speedway | Auburn, MI

Saturday, August 26 | Butler Motor Speedway | Quincy, MI

Friday, September 1 | Attica Raceway Park | Attica, OH

Saturday, September 2 | Attica Raceway Park | Attica, OH ($12,000 to win)

Thursday, September 7 | Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA

Friday, September 8 | Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA ($10,000 to win)

Saturday, September 9 | Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA ($55,000 to win)

Friday, September 15 | Fremont Speedway | Fremont, OH

Saturday, September 16 | Fremont Speedway | Fremont, OH ($10,000 to win)

Saturday, September 23 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH ($10,000 to win)