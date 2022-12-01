32 Incredible Celebrity Red Carpet Looks From This Year That I

Looking back at 2022 as a whole, the fashion feels a little…underwhelming. Perhaps it was the few people who actually went in theme to the Met Gala. Perhaps it all seemed dull in comparison to a surprisingly strong 2021. Either way, the Venice Film Festival ended up being the most exciting red carpet. Take from this what you will.
Before we get into it, although this list is purposefully unranked, I want to highlight one person who consistently brought it: Jodie Turner-Smith. Narrowing down her looks was exceptionally difficult. Secondly, I’d like to shoutout Taylor Russell — if this year is anything to go by, her red carpet evolution will be one to watch.
That’s enough from me, so let’s jump in to the best red carpet looks of 2022:
1.
Blake Lively in Versace at the Met Gala:
2.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers at the Met Gala:
3.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Christopher John Rogers at the Venice Film Festival:
4.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci at the Venice Film Festival:
6.
Taylor Russell in Balenciaga at the Venice Film Festival:
7.
Sadie Sink in Alexander McQueen at the Venice Film Festival:
8.
Jessica Chastain in Gucci at the Oscars:
9.
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada at the Oscars:
10.
Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent at the Oscars:
11.
Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli at the BFI London Film Festival:
12.
Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier at the VMAs:
13.
Anitta in Schiaparelli at the VMAs:
14.
Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta at the VMAs:
15.
Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta at The Batman premiere:
16.
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu at the Euphoria premiere:
17.
Zendaya in Valentino at the Euphoria premiere:
18.
Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
19.
Rihanna in The Attico at a Fenty event:
20.
Kylie Jenner in Mugler at the opening night of the Thierry Mugler Couturissime exhibition:
21.
Gabrielle Union in Elie Saab at the Strange World premiere:
22.
Billie Eilish in Rick Owens at the Grammys:
23.
Lil Nas X in Balmain at the Grammys:
24.
Lady Gaga in Armani Privé at the Grammys:
25.
Jon Bartiste in Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys:
26.
St. Vincent in Gucci at the Grammys:
27.
Zendaya in Valentino at the Emmys:
28.
Doja Cat in Schiaparelli at the Billboard Music Awards:
29.
Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show:
30.
Sofia Carson in Iris van Herpen at the MTV Movie & TV Awards:
31.
Ruth Negga in Armani Privé at the Tony Awards:
32.
Finally, Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé at the Cannes Film Festival:
Alright, now let us engage in the hallowed tradition of fighting over the outfits in the comments.
The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2022. Check out more Best of 2022 from the year here!
Source link