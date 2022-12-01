8 Must-See Movies Being Released in December

In our monthly movie feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com lists the best films to look forward to that are coming each month to local theaters and streaming services like HBOMax, Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and more.

In December, there are eight movies to look forward to, including the long-awaited “Avatar” sequel, Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” and the Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

December 2

Violent Night

From IMDB.com: When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).

December 9

Empire of Light

From IMDB.com: A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.

The Whale

From IMDB.com: A reclusive English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

December 16

Avatar: The Way of Water

From IMDB.com: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

December 21

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

From IMDB.com: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

December 23

Babylon

From IMDB.com: A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

From IMDB.com: Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

From IMDB.com: A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.