Abbey Clancy turns heads with lookalike mum in top-to-toe leather

Abbey Clancy, 36, looked raring to go at an event for a recently launched branch of Cecconi’s in Bicester Village, Oxfordshire today.

The newly opened Italian eatery closed its doors all day to make way for a private celebrity bash – and if Abbey happened to have a hankering for lobster spaghetti, she wouldn’t have been disappointed as it turns out to be one of Cecconi’s specialties.

The wine was also flowing this lunchtime, while Victoria’s Secret model Abbey provided the perfect visual aesthetic to the promo event, clad in her chic black leather trouser suit.

The wife of former football striker Peter Crouch looked sensational as she posed alongside her mother Karen Sullivan at the bash.

She and her mum twinned in their monochromatic outfits, while Karen offset the all-black look with a tartan scarf.