Actors who starred in both ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’

1883, 1923, and Yellowstone may be part of the same timeline, but it hasn’t stopped a number of actors from pulling double duty and starring in multiple shows of the TV series.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is set to get even bigger with the launch of 1923 in December on Paramount+, a year after the massive success of 1883. Both shows act as preludes to Yellowstone, and tell the stories of the Dutton family and how they came to own the biggest ranch in Montana.

We already know that in 1923, we’ll be seeing characters who we previously met in 1883, but the roles have been recast as they’re 40 years older. However, there are some actors who first appeared in Yellowstone, only to appear in 1883, and now vice versa.

Here’s a list of actors who have appeared in both Yellowstone on Paramount Network and 1883 on Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan

Travis Wheatley in Yellowstone and Charles Goodnight in 1883

The co-creator of Yellowstone and the creator of 1883 has given himself small but impactful roles in both of his shows so far.

He first appeared in the first season of Yellowstone as the horse trader Travis Wheatley. An acquaintance of John Dutton, he played a bigger role in Season 4 as he drove the ranch hand, Jimmy, to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. This move laid the foundations for the upcoming spin-off show 6666, which will launch on Paramount Network in 2023.

A couple of episodes into 1883, Sheridan appeared again, this time playing the real-life role of Charles Goodnight, an American rancher who was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners.

With another series 1923 coming up, Sheridan could play a different character, or we could see Goodnight again as he died in 1929.

Martin Sensmeier

Martin in Yellowstone and Sam in 1883

Native American actor Martin Sensmeier first starred in multiple episodes during Season 2 of Yellowstone where he played Monica’s physical therapist, Martin.

He played a much more prominent role in 1883 as he joined towards the end of its 10-episode run. He played Sam, a skilled Comanche warrior who falls in love with and marries Elsa Dutton. Though they didn’t have any children, their marriage adds Sam to the Dutton family tree.

James Jordan

Steve Hendon in Yellowstone and Cookie in 1883

Actor James Jordan is a favorite of Sheridan’s, having appeared in both Yellowstone, 1883, and his movies Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

In Season 2, he joined Yellowstone as Steve Hendon, a livestock agent who works with Kayce Dutton. This is a regular role and he’s returned several times on the show.

He joined the settlers on the Oregon Trail in 1883 as the cook, Cookie. He was a tough-talking member of the group but was ultimately killed, as many of the other travelers were over the course of the series.

Dawn Olivieri

Claire Dutton in 1883 and Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone

Olivieri is the first person on this list to first have a role in 1883 before later appearing in its predecessor Yellowstone.

She played a tragic member of the Dutton family in the first few episodes of Yellowstone. Claire is the sister of James Dutton and technically great-great aunt to John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). The widower killed herself in 1883 after the last of her six children died.

She plays a completely different character in Yellowstone and a foe to the Dutton family. She arrived as Sarah Atwood in the Season 5 premiere and set to work for Market Equities in a bid to take down John Dutton, by getting close to Jamie.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

James and Margaret Dutton in both 1883 and Yellowstone

In anticipation of the Yellowstone spin-off prequel series, James and Margaret Dutton were initially introduced via a flashback in Yellowstone Season 4.

McGraw and Hill, both musicians and a married couple in real life took on challenging country roles in 1883 as they attempted to lead their family and a large group of settlers from Texas to Oregon. As we see in the series, they eventually settle in Montana on what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch.