Akwesasne Animal Society Vaccinates 81 Pets

On Saturday, November 26th, 2022, the Akwesasne Animal Society and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department cosponsored a free rabies clinic at the HAVFD Station #1. Volunteers vaccinated 49 dogs and 32 cats. Rabies is a deadly but preventable disease that is 99% fatal. All dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies, even strictly indoor pets because animals can escape the home and bats can sometimes get inside. Kittens and puppies can be vaccinated as early as 12 weeks of age. Pregnant dogs and cats should also be vaccinated.

A cute little pup, healthy and vaccinated at the Akwesasne Animal Society Free Rabies Clinic.

The Animal Society is thankful for all their volunteers, including Mary Arquette, DVM, for vaccinating the pets. Kenneth Arquette and Lyn Thomas registered pet owners. Lyn also took photos. Dave Arquette, Francis Arquette, and Sandi Cook opened carriers and kept the pets happy while they were vaccinated. They are also grateful for the volunteers at HAVFD station # 1 who shared their space for the clinic.

The next free rabies clinic will be held Sunday, December 18th, from noon until 3 pm. Appointments will be necessary. The link to sign up for an appointment will be available 2 weeks before the clinic on the Akwesasne Animal Society’s Facebook page. Dogs must have a collar and leash. Cats must be in an animal carrier. If you need to borrow a

carrier, please message the animal society via their Facebook page.

The next fundraiser for the Akwesasne Animal Society will be Holiday Pet Photos at the Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club, 37 Rooseveltown Road, Akwesasne, on Sunday, December 11th, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm.