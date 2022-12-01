All the new movies and TV shows streaming in December 2022





Streaming

A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ in December 2022. John Krasinski and Michael Kelly in Season 3 of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Much like last month, December’s new streaming releases offer a bounty of holiday movies, shows, and specials across all of the most popular services. HBO Max has a new Sesame Street version of “The Nutcracker,” Netflix has a new animated version of “A Christmas Carol,” and Prime Video has the holiday romantic comedy “About Fate,” which was filmed in Massachusetts last year.

December also means that it’s time for studios to release some of their awards season contenders, with Netflix giving us “White Noise” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” while HBO Max will be the streaming home for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” the newest film from Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in December 2022.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

Dec. 1

21 Jump Street

Coach Carter

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

The Masked Scammer

My Girl

Peppermint

Qala

Troll

Troy

Dec. 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

“Sr.”

Warriors of Future

Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 6

Delivery by Christmas

Dec. 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

The Marriage App

Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Dec. 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Dec. 10

Prisoners

Dec. 14

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Dec. 15

The Big 4

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Dec. 16

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Private Lesson

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dec. 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Dec. 25

After Ever Happy

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Dec. 26

No Escape

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

Stuck with You

Dec. 30

White Noise

TV Shows/Specials

Dec. 1

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Dead End

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Dec. 7

I Hate Christmas

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

Dec. 8

Lookism

Dec. 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

Dec. 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

Glitter

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

Dec. 15

The Hills: Season 1-2

Sonic Prime

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

The Recruit

Summer Job

Dec. 19

Trolley

Dec. 20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Dec. 21

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Dec. 23

Piñata Masters!

Dec. 25

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

Dec. 26

Treason

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Dec. 28

The Circle: Season 5

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

Dec. 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur

New streaming on HBO Max

Movies

Dec. 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017

De Palma, 2015

First Reformed, 2017

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gone Girl, 2014

Green Room, 2015

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015

Krisha, 2015

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008

The Maze Runner, 2014

My Fellow Americans, 1996

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut)

The Sea of Trees, 2015

Small Town Crime, 2017

Step Up All In, 2014

Step Up Revolution, 2012

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008

The Tomorrow Man, 2019

Trumbo, 2015

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011

Dec. 2

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Dec. 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

Dec. 6

Amsterdam, 2022

Dec. 9

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Dec. 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022

Dec. 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere

Dec. 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015

Dec. 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules, 2022

TV Shows/Specials

Dec. 1

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Dec. 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

Dec. 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere

Dec. 6

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere

Dec. 8

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Dec. 9

Bob Hearts Abishola, Seasons 1-3

Call Me Kat, Seasons 1-2

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Dec. 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere

Dec. 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

Dec. 13

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

Dec. 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

Dec. 16

Martin: The Reunion Special 2022

Ranch to Table, Season 3

Dec. 22

I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Dec. 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

Dec. 30

The Established Home, Season 2

Dec. 31

Lizzo, Live in Concert, Max Original Concert Special

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

Dec. 1

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

Dec. 2

American Carnage (2021)

Darby and the Dead (2022)

Gone in the Night (2022)

Dec. 3

Huda’s Salon (2021)

Dec. 8

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)

Dec. 9

Fate of a Sport (2022)

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

Dec. 10

Offseason (2021)

Dec. 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

Dec. 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

Dec. 15

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

Dec. 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

Dec. 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Dec. 19

Paranoia (2013)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

The Torch (2022)

Dec. 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

Dec. 24

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Dec. 25

Mfkz (2018)

Dec. 26

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021)

Dec. 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

Dec. 31

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

TV Shows

Dec. 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

Dec. 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

Dec. 7

Connect: Complete Season 1

Dec. 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Dec. 13

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

Dec. 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N’ Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

Dec. 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

Dec. 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Dec. 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

Dec. 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Dec. 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

Dec. 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Dec. 9

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Premiere

Retrograde

Dec. 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

If These Walls Could Sing – Premiere

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Dec. 21

The Flagmakers

Dec. 23

From the Ashes

Dec. 30

Generation Youtube

TV Shows/Specials

Dec. 2

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere

Dec. 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”

The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8

Willow – Episode 3

Dec. 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere

Dec. 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Dec. 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-episode Premiere

The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9

Willow – Episode 4

Dec. 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Dec. 16

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Where Oceans Collide

Le Pupille – Premiere

Dec. 21

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 10

Willow – Episode 5

Dec. 23

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Dec. 28

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 “Charlotte”

Willow – Episode 6

Dec. 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

Dec. 1

2 Days In New York (2012)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

The Cave (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Doors (1991)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

The Honeymooners (2005)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Push (2009)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Superbad (2007)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

The Vow (2012)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

Dec. 2

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Dec. 3

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

Dec. 5

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

Dec. 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Dec. 8

La La Land (2016)

Dec. 9

Hawa (2022)

Something from Tiffany’s (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

Dec. 10

The Shack (2017)

Dec. 13

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Dec. 16

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Dec. 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

Dec. 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Dec. 30

Wildcat (2022)

TV Shows/Specials

Dec. 1

Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

Dec. 2

The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

Dec. 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

Dec. 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

Dec. 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022)

Dec. 30

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)