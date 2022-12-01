All the PIP freebies you could get in 2023 including £30,000

Almost three million people claim Personal Independence Payment (PIP) due to a health condition or disability that affects their everyday lives. The cost of living crisis is having a detrimental effect on disabled people – energy bills can be up to £600 higher every month for people with disabilities, according to campaigners. However, there is Government help available to people on PIP which could save them up to £30,000.
PIP is paid to people with a disability or health condition who haven’t yet reached state pension age and need help with everyday tasks.
How much someone receives depends on how much their condition affects them, but 35 percent of claimants are granted the highest level of award – £627 a month.
All kinds of health conditions qualify for PIP including mental health disorders like anxiety and schizophrenia.
It’s not a means-tested benefit, so people can claim it even if they are still working or have savings.
PIP claimants may also be eligible for:
- Free prescriptions (depending on illness)
- Free or reduced council tax bills
- Capped water bills
- Reduced price bus or rail fares
- Motability scheme
- £140 Warm Home Discount Scheme
- Cold Weather Payments
- Blue badge in England and Wales
- Vehicle tax discount of up to 100 percent
- Disabled Facilities Grant (up to £30,000).
To apply for funding to make changes to a property, applicants will need to get in touch with their local council.
On the Government website, it states: “The council may send an occupational therapist or trained assessor to see you.
“They’ll assess what changes you need to your home. Your council must give you a decision within six months.
“The government funds an organisation called Foundations who can help you to apply.”
