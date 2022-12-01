All you need to know about Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo’s age

How old is Piper Perabo?

Piper Perabo rose to fame after her role in the film Coyote Ugly in 2000, in which she played Violet “Jersey” Sanford.

She was just 24 years old when she featured in the movie alongside Adam Garcia, Tyra Banks and Maria Bello.

The star went on to land some major roles including CIA agent Annie Walker in the spy series Covert Affairs, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

She was born in Dallas, Texas in October 1976, making her 46 years old as of 2022.

As a child, she grew up in Toms River, New Jersey.