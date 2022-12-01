Amazon shoppers praise £14 cooker that cuts energy bills





Eggs are an important part of breakfast and essential to delivering protein for nutrition. Ideal for families and large household, shoppers have found an appliance that helps save time cooking eggs and cuts down on energy bills.

There’s nothing like having eggs for breakfast and its the perfect start to any day. Amazon shoppers are now praising Salter’s Egg Cooker which boils and poaches eggs to perfection, and is cheaper to run than using a hob. Now slashed down to £14 from £24.99, it saves 91 percent off bills when compared to the energy used to cook six large free-range eggs on a pan of boiling water on a 1.8kW electric hob. Loved by shoppers for being quicker and fuss-free, it’s a great essential to add to your kitchen or gift for Christmas.

Compatible with all egg sizes, it’s super safe to use with practical functions like a power switch, indicator light, auto switch-off. To use it, you add water in the measuring jug, place eggs on the heating plate and cook to your desired consistency. Plus, there’s an egg piercer that prevents eggs from breaking as they cook. Cooking up to six eggs at once, the cooker is ideal for families, couples and large households.

Amazon shoppers praise it for its efficiency and ability to save time in the morning while making breakfast. Amazon Buyer UK commented: “Takes no time at all and saves lots of energy and not had a cracked egg yet.” Jayne Foster agreed: “This is a small little egg cooker which suits us as there is only two of us. I found it very easy to use, quick and switches itself off when eggs are ready.” Charles S added: “Neat looking little device doesn’t take up much room on the worktop.” BUY: Salter Egg Cooker (£14)