American Express is offering £25 cashback to support small

As costs rise and disposable income diminishes, American Express is once again supporting small businesses with the return of its popular Shop Small Offer. The nine-day-long scheme will see shoppers rewarded for spending money with small businesses across the UK.
From December 3 to December 12, American Express Cardmembers will receive a £5 statement credit when they spend £15 or more at participating small businesses across the UK.
The offer can be used up to five times, and once per participating small business location, meaning that cardmembers can reward themselves with up to £25 back in statement credits, making their spending go further this December.
This year marks 10 years since the American Express Shop Small campaign launched in the UK and the tenth year of Small Business Saturday on December 3.
Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.
The campaign engages millions of shoppers every year and sees billions of pounds spent with small businesses.
American Express continues to be the principal supporter of Small Business Saturday, encouraging the nation to back their high street and enjoy the benefits of ‘shopping small’, whatever their budget.
The scheme couldn’t have come at a better time. New research from American Express shows that 69 percent of UK adults plan on purchasing gifts from locally owned businesses this year, with one in four (27 percent) more likely to shop at small businesses compared to 2021.
Shoppers also showed a keen desire for greater spending rewards, with 85 percent of UK adults wanting to earn cashback on their festive spending this year.
Nikki Edelman, vice president at American Express, said: “Supporting local, independent businesses is even more important today than it was when American Express founded Shop Small and Small Business Saturday.
“Our research reveals that UK consumers recognise this importance with almost three-quarters of adults set on shopping locally this season.
“As we mark ten years since the launch of the first UK Shop Small campaign, this season’s offer enables Cardmembers to support their local businesses at this vital time and earn themselves valuable cashback on their festive purchases and everyday shopping.”
Ms Kermode said: “The resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and sheer grit shown by small business owners in the past 12 months should be admired. These self-motivated and incredibly hard-working individuals are the lifeblood of the economy and all of us should do more to support them – the Government included.
“The UK’s small business population isn’t just made up of retailers, internet businesses and innovative start-ups – it extends to gig economy workers and freelancers.
“We mustn’t overlook these one-person enterprises, that need all the help they can get right now as costs continue to spiral.”
