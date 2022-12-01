Apple’s Ad Is a Milestone in Disability Representation

Though about 15% of the global population is disabled, people with disabilities remain far underrepresented in advertising. But a new ad from Apple is notable for featuring an inclusive, disabled cast demonstrating their talents.

Apple’s campaign, titled “The Greatest,” launched this week ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Dec. 3. This year’s IDPD theme is innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, which is fitting for Apple because it is promoting its new accessibility features.