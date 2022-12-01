Categories
Technology

Apple’s Ad Is a Milestone in Disability Representation


Though about 15% of the global population is disabled, people with disabilities remain far underrepresented in advertising. But a new ad from Apple is notable for featuring an inclusive, disabled cast demonstrating their talents.

Apple’s campaign, titled “The Greatest,” launched this week ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Dec. 3. This year’s IDPD theme is innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, which is fitting for Apple because it is promoting its new accessibility features. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.