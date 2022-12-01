Australian zoo releases clip after five lions escape enclosure

An Australian zoo has released footage showing five lions escaping an enclosure in an incident which led to a “code one” lockdown. The clip was released by Taronga zoo on Thursday.

Four cubs and an adult male lion were filmed clawing at the fence before managing to escape underneath.

The four-legged quintet then proceeded to wander around outside their exhibit in Sydney.

Cubs Luzuko, Zuri, Khari, Malika and father Ato remained calm before attempting to return on their own, according to the Guardian.

Taronga zoo was put under a so-called “code one” alert after the pride escaped.

