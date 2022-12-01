Categories
Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops List of Most-Anticipated Movies


The latest James Cameron action flick looks to quench fans’ thirst among a sequel-heavy month of new movie releases

A 13-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for an “Avatar” sequel, with “Avatar: The Way of Water” topping Whip Media’s rankings of the most anticipated movies of December.

The upcoming film — written, directed and produced by James Cameron — is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 16. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, while Sigourney Weaver will also make a comeback, albeit in a different role than the first flick. “The Way of Water” is the first of four planned sequels Cameron has lined up for the “Avatar” universe.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.