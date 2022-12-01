The Bangor Daily News reported that the Norwegian government awarded UMaine and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology about $292,000 to develop new, collaborative learning and research opportunities between both the institutions in the area of offshore wind. This four-year grant was allocated through the UTFORSK program, which is funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research and administered by the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills. Amrit Verma, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, is leading this project with a team of five other faculty members at UMaine.