Belgium’s Lukaku breaks dugout with one punch after horror

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku destroyed the dugout with one punch after his disastrous display against Croatia on Thursday. Roberto Martinez’s ‘golden generation’ played out a frustrating 0-0 draw to send them crashing out of the Qatar World Cup, with Croatia and Morocco progressing from Group F instead.

Lukaku had played a limited role in Qatar leading up to the final group match with Croatia. The Inter Milan forward, who boasts a superb goals record at international level, suffered an injury while with Inter Milan that left him bench-bound against Canada and restricted to a late cameo in the defeat to Morocco.

Once again, Lukaku came off the bench against Croatia on Thursday as Belgium needed nothing less than a win to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive. They turned the screw in the second half and Lukaku was gifted a series of close-range opportunities, but the Vatreni eventually held on to claim a goalless draw.

After the final whistle, Lukaku had to be consoled by legendary French striker Thierry Henry and he vented his frustration with a powerful blow to the dugout, with a right-hand haymaker separating the screen from its bracket.

