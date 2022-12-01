Ben Shephard hints at I’m A Celeb stint after Kate Garraway’s

However, Kate was far more successful and made it into the final four when she joined the camp in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Ben revealed that watching his best friend in the jungle tempted him to give it a go himself.

He said: “When Kate did it, it’s really fascinating to get that inside track.

“It’s interesting to understand what it is like when you are in the jungle and the stuff that we don’t see.

READ MORE:Simon Cowell sparks fan concern after ‘unrecognisable’ appearance