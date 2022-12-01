Ben Shephard hints at I’m A Celeb stint after Kate Garraway’s

However, Kate was far more successful and made it into the final four when she joined the camp in 2019.
In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Ben revealed that watching his best friend in the jungle tempted him to give it a go himself.
He said: “When Kate did it, it’s really fascinating to get that inside track.
“It’s interesting to understand what it is like when you are in the jungle and the stuff that we don’t see.
“After she did it, it’s the first time I’ve ever thought, ‘Oh do you know what that looked quite nice’.
“Sitting in the jungle for a couple of weeks, no phone, sun shining, the odd dodgy thing to eat and some good fun challenges to do.
“I wouldn’t mind a bit of that!”
Nevertheless, almost as quick as he made the declaration, the grim reality of life inside the jungle became a realisation.
The son-in-law of Princess Anne narrowly missed out on a place in the final as he was pipped to the post by Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott.
Lioness Jill Scott was then crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning the hearts of the nation.
It comes after Ben motivated others to exercise when he hosted the FORTIS Championship final earlier this month.
As a Speedflex Ambassador, Ben joined 16 teams who defeated more than 700 from Everyone Active centres in Harrow Lodge, Basildon, Watford, Spelthorne and Fareham.
Ben said it was a “great” experience and praised that the workout is suitable for everyone from “professional rugby players and footballers” to “Paralympians, new mums and pensioners”.
FORTIS is dubbed “a HIIT workout like no other” as the high octane, low impact challenges ensure you are working really hard without the pain the next day.
