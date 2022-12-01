‘Bitter’ Harry and Meghan spark fury over timing of trailer





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fury over the release date of a trailer for their bombshell reality show. The explosive clip for the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, titled Harry & Meghan, dropped today as Prince William and Kate are on a high-profile trip to the US for the Earthshot Awards prize ceremony.

But some commentators have hit out at Harry and Meghan, who are living in California after quitting royal duties, over the timing of the dramatic clip. Royal expert Richard Eden said: “Here it is, the day before Prince William and Catherine’s big royal event in the USA. Bitter Prince Harry and Meghan.” Outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan added: “Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? “Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? “Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.” Royal author Robert Jobson highlighted how the clip had come on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to Boston.

He said: “Harry and Meghan drop bombshell Netflix docu TV trailer saying ‘no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors’ just as William and Catherine face 2nd day of US visit after palace race row. Prince and Princess are expected to meet POTUS on Friday ahead of Earthshot Boston2022.” GB News presenter Dan Wootton fumed: “Right on cue, Harry and Meghan drop the trailer for their victimhood fest on Netflix. Shameless. “Meghan has already destroyed the Markles. Now Harry is trying to destroy the Windsors. “Small mercy that the late Queen doesn’t have to live through this.” The Daily Express’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer also highlighted the timing clash with the Waleses, saying: “Netflix releases its first trailer of Harry and Meghan’s documentary (the one they initially denied they were doing) while William and Kate are in Boston.”

The one-minute preview features personal photos of the couple flashing across the screen. They are heard being asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” Harry replies: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.” He adds: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family” before Meghan is seen appearing to wipe away tears. She adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Images of William and Kate with Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, the Sussexes’ final public appearance as senior working royals, feature among the images.

Billed as a “global event”, the streaming giant promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”. It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”. The series was described as coming soon, but it is reported to be airing on December 8. Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”. It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press. It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.” The director is two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus. The trailer is another distraction for William and Kate’s US trip after they touched down in Boston yesterday amid a royal racism row.