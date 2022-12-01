Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets – December 1, 2022

If fetch is your game, Molly’s your girl! She loves to play fetch. She will usually bring it back to! And keep nudging it your way until you throw it.

Molly is a young heeler mix, with quite a bit of energy. She has a rough and tumble play style with other dogs. She still needs some confidence and exposure to life outside her home. Some things are a bit scary to her, but with more and more experiences she will continue to get better. She isn’t a huge fan of the car but is willing to learn for some tasty treats! Molly is completely potty trained and likes to meet new people. If you’re looking for a new buddy with a bit of extra energy, Molly’s your gal.

Diego is a stubborn little chihuahua. He doesn’t like to be told what to do – for example, he pouts if you tell him to go in his kennel but if it’s his choice, he will happily sleep in there for hours! A bit timid at first, Diego does warm up to the adults around him. He’s a little skittish around children so we think kids over 5 will be best in his forever home. Ideally, Diego’s forever home will have a small doggie friend to help him adjust. His foster home says that will help him open up and be more confident! Diego loves car rides and does okay on a leash. He’s not really fond of the outdoors and prefers to spend his time napping inside. If you’re looking for a sweet, stubborn old pup to add to your household, please consider meeting Diego!

Zoey is an energetic dog and LOVES to play. She needs a little time to warm up but once she is comfortable with you, she is your best friend. Zoey likes to run and show off her zoomies. She will need a lot of exercise and room to burn off her energy. She’s pretty good at entertaining herself too for part of the day. She can be destructive with toys so getting the heavy-duty ones is a must! Zoey is looking for a forever home that can commit to working with her socialization, anxiety and improving her dog behaviors. She does not need another dog in the home but if there is one, slow introductions and supervision are a must. Zoey would love an active home to take her on runs or long walks. She’s still a puppy with lots to learn about boundaries and living her best doggy life.

This is Cheetah! Cheetah is a plump girl and could benefit from a home with scheduled feedings and potentially a weight loss diet. Cheetah is a very sweet girl. She purrs with BDAR staff, loves to have scratches, and she also is vocal to get attention. Cheetah is an excellent kitty, and we think she’s the bee’s knees. Come meet her today!!

Cheesit is a 5-year-old, domestic longhair male. He is good with children, dogs, and other cats. He is also litterboxed trained. Stop by the shelter and meet him today!

Ezzie is new, so we are getting to know her. She is a sweet gal, but dogs stress her out! She can coexist with other cats that don’t interact much with her.