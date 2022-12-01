Black Panther star’s bulge was enlarged for Marvel movie – ‘Won’t





In November, Black Panther Wakanda Forever hit cinemas and wowed viewers around the world, earning a staggering $680 million at the box office. On top of continuing the story of Chadwick Boseman’s iconic character, the film also introduced Tenoch Huerta as a new mutant villain: Namor. But as the film’s trailers were released, fans noticed something had changed between cuts.

One Twitter user, belovasoup, pointed out that one trailer showed Namor in his green speedos with a prominent package. Another shot showed off Tenoch with a more reserved codpiece. Naturally, Marvel fans and interested onlookers became obsessed with finding out the truth behind Namor’s bulge. In a recent interview, Huerta explained the backstory of his member in a surprising revelation. When presented with two photos of his body, he confessed the less impressive photo was authentic. He laughed: “The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original.”

Huerta, the 41-year-old Mexican actor, admitted that things were enhanced for him in Black Panther’s final cut. He said: “No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.” While Huerta confessed his package was not properly being represented in the movie, he did speak candidly about representing people around the world as one of the first Marvel supervillains to be a person of colour. He said: “The people who live in Latin America, all of them feel represented and that’s beautiful for me. It’s an honour.” DON’T MISS…

Huerta added: “Something different is happening for the brown-skinned people in Latin America, whether we are mixed or indigenous — it doesn’t matter too much. Of course, Indigenous peoples have another history and they have other oppressions, other experiences. But I think in general terms, the brown-skinned people feel more attached [to] the character [Namor].” “That’s my perception,” he added. “Because a lot of messages are coming from social media and most of them are from brown-skinned people saying: ‘Hey, man, finally I feel proud of my colour of skin. Finally, I can feel represented. Finally, I can see someone like me. He’s not just a superhero, he’s a person like me in a powerful role, in a powerful movie making this strong representation.'” Namor played a major part in Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and ultimately survived the film’s dramatic events. But his future is still uncertain.

Namor had a brutal battle with Shuri – the new Black Panther – at the end of the movie. And, while he was drastically injured, he survived to see another day and team up with Wakanda. The antihero was one of the first-ever Marvel heroes ever written and dates back to 1939, so he has the potential to be a large part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. Still, Huerta has been told to stay prepared for the possibility of his return. He said of getting back in shape to play Namor again: “I actually worry about it. No, it’s a big problem, man. I can’t cut off my amount of tacos from now on. But, yeah, it’s funny. I don’t know. It’s something that my trainer told me. ‘Okay, man, now you can rest, you can chill and take your time. But not too much, because if you have to play Namor one more time, you need to go through the same process all over again. So it’s better you take care of yourself and don’t get crazy with tacos.'” SOURCE