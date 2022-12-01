British Star Emma Raducanu Reveals Parents’ Astounding Reaction

Winning a Grand Slam title at a young age means a lot to the player and to the people involved in the process. However, Emma Raducanu’s parents haven’t experienced much difference since her US Open the year prior. On the other hand, winning a major title is like a way for the tennis player to gain self-confidence and improve her sporting abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tennis player’s triumph at the US Open gave her native soil its lost major championship title after Virginia Wade in 1977. She is the first British tennis player to claim a Grand Slam title after 44 years, after the 1977 Wimbledon. The former Grand Slam winner gained notoriety after an outstanding Wimbledon performance the previous year. Ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emma Raducanu on how nothing has changed after her major victory

In a recent in-depth interview with Grazia UK, the 2021 US Open champion discussed several parts of her life. In addition, she discussed how, despite having won a significant championship at such a young age, nothing has changed. Furthermore, even to her parents, she played the big championship match like any other event she would on a typical Friday or Saturday night.

Sep 11, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The interview mentioned, “However, back home in Bromley, where she still lives with her parents, Renee and Ian, it’s business as usual, ‘[Winning the US Open] wasn’t a big deal at all for my family – it was just like a normal Friday or Saturday night. I’ve never gone out. I’ve never done any normal teenage things,’ she shrugs, matter-of-factly. ‘Between training and the travel, [the lifestyle] takes some getting used to, but I like to be on my own and it’s always about the bigger picture.’”

DIVE DEEPER

‘Make My Mouth With..’ – 20-Year-Old Emma Raducanu’s Bizarre Aspiration for 2023

After a Disappointing WTA Run This Year

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She also mentioned that she hasn’t engaged in typical teenage activities and has never gone out. She is constantly preoccupied with training and traveling for her matches. Emma continued by saying that she enjoys her alone time and that the broader picture always comes first.

Raducanu receives MBE from King Charles III

The US Open champion recently received the designation of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) during an investiture ceremony. King Charles III awarded Raducanu for her contribution to tennis that came after 44 years in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY – Million Dollar Endorsements, Emma Raducanu Signed after US Open Glory

Raducanu defeated the Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez to claim her maiden major victory. However, she did not have a successful year, though, as evidenced by her early exit from the US Open and other Slam tournaments this year.