BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston


MIAMI – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. 

BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure.   

The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. 

Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. 

On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children’s playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. 

The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.

The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston. 

