Buckingham Palace had ‘direct discussion’ with Ngozi Fulani after r…

A “direct discussion” has reportedly taken place between Buckingham Palace and the black charity boss who accused it of “institutional racism” following her treatment during an event.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain yesterday, Ngozi Fulani, founder of domestive violence charity Sistah Space, said neither she nor her company had been contacted by the palace.

This contradicted a statement made by a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shortly after Ms Fulani’s claims emerged, in which they stated the palace had “reached out to her” and invited her to “discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

However, according to ITV’s Chris Ship, a “direct discussion has now taken place between both sides”, and they are now “working out how to move forward after this week’s events.”