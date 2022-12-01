Buddhist temple left without monks after holy men failed drug

A Buddhist temple has been left without monks after all its holy men failed drug tests. As a result, all four of the leaders were defrocked.

Among the four monks from the Thailand temple, located in Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district, was an abbot.

This is the leader of a Buddhist monastery or temple.

District official Boonlert Thintapthai told AFP the site was now “empty”, much to the disappointment of local Buddhists.

He said: “The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making.”