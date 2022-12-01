Categories
‘Bulldozer in the building,’ beloved tiger ‘Manis’ dies at Dallas


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hearts are heavy at the Dallas Zoo, where an 18-year-old tiger named Manis has died. 

He was known among his animal care team as a “bulldozer in the building” since he loved pushing enrichment items around and rearranging his bedroom furniture. Manis had a deep voice, and his long, drawn-out calls would get everyone’s attention, including guests who could hear him even when he was inside the tiger building. 

Manis was easily the winner of the “most nosey” award, his handlers said, as he was always finding ways to watch the other tigers to make sure they were doing what they were supposed to do. 

Zoo officials said he would often find the smallest space between doors or walls and watch other tigers for hours. But by far, he was the best babysitter, according to the zoo. He took his job of watching over the tiger cubs seriously, and often sat in the stall next to them, vocalizing to the cubs when they were very little. 

rip-tiger.jpg
Manis was 18 years old when he passed away on Nov. 20 at the Dallas Zoo.

Dallas Zoo


The zoo shared on social media that Manis passed away on Nov. 20 following a procedure that same afternoon. 

Earlier in the day, the team observed he was weak and not interested in food. In performing an exam, the veterinary team found signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. But given Manis’ age, zoo officials said these types of issues are not uncommon.

The team continued to monitor and treat Manis throughout the day, but he died Sunday evening. 

Manis arrived at the zoo in late 2015 and was easy to spot because of how dark his face markings were. 



