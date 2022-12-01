Butte Cobras head to Wyoming to take on Yellowstone

CODY, Wyoming – The Butte Cobras head to Cody, Wyoming this weekend to take on the Yellowstone Quake.

Game times are at 7:30 p.m. from Cody’s Riley Arena.

This weekend’s trip will be the first of two December trips to Cody for the Cobras. Butte will have six of their eight games on the road between Dec. 2 and Jan. 14. Following the Jan. 14 game, the Cobras will play their next 12 games at the Butte Community Ice Center.

The Cobras (10-10-1-0, 21 points) are in fourth place, two points in front of Yellowstone (8-11-2-1, 19 points).

The season series is tied at 2-2, with both 1-1 on the road. Ironically enough, each team has won a 3-0 game and a 4-3 game in the series.

The Cobras are 4-8-1-0 (9 points) away from the Butte Community Ice Center. Butte is 4-of-17 (23.5%) on the power-play in the series. They have killed 12-of-14 penalties (85.7%). For the season, the Cobras are 18.4% on the power-play (fourth in the Frontier Division) and 77.5% on the penalty kill (tied for fifth).

Butte’s leading scorers in the series are Tyler Tosch (3-3-6), Caelin Chinery (2-3-5), and Patrick Crooks (3-1-4).

Caleb Cross is 2-1 with one shutout, and 125 saves on 131 shots. Braylon Rogers is 0-1 with 38 saves on 41 shots.

Nick Bradshaw (14-17-21, 1.48 points per game) is the leading scorer for the season. Cade Wessman (6-19-25), Crooks (9-11-20), Chinery (8-12-20), and Luke Schleusner (10-8-18) round out the top six.

Tyler Tosch (4-8-12), Quinn Nichols (1-6-7), Carson Streich (1-6-7), Carter Large (1-5-6), and Anthony Johnson (0-6-6) are the leading defenseman in scoring for the Cobras.

Cross (7-6, 3.10 goals allowed average, 774 minutes played, 583 saves, .931 save percentage, one shutout) has been the leader in goal for the Cobras this season.

Yellowstone is 7-3-1-1 (16 points) at Riley Arena. The Quake is 2-of-14 (14.3%) on the power-play and have killed 13-of-17 penalties (76.5%). For the season, Yellowstone is 12.9% on the power-play (sixth in the Frontier Division) and 80.5% on the penalty-kill (third).

Yellowstone’s leading scorers in the series are Zach Orwig (1-4-5), Sebe Perez (0-4-4), and Nick Cofer (3-0-3).

Edvin Falkenstrom is 1-1 with a shutout and 89 saves on 92 shots. Steven Kelley has 27 saves on 31 shots and John Hughes has 43 saves on 47 shots.

Brayson Bennett (2-16-18, 0.90 points per game) is Yellowstone’s leading scorer so far this season. Teagan Scheurer (7-5-12), Wyatt O’Donoghue (6-6-12), Benjamin Kluza (4-5-9), and Sebe Perez (2-6-8) are among the Quake’s top six scorers. O’Donoghue is Yellowstone’s leading scorer amongst defensemen.

Falkenstrom (5-7-0-1, 2.48 GAA, 822 minutes played, 537 saves, .937 save percentage, one shutout) and John Hughes (2-3-1-0, 3.80 GAA, 354 minutes played, 245 saves) have carried the load in goal for Yellowstone.

With the big weekend series between Gillette (40 points, first place) and Helena (34 points, second place), and Sheridan (27 points, third place) playing a two-game series in Bozeman 13 points, the Butte-Yellowstone series will be critical for both teams to stay within arms’ length of Sheridan. The Hawks sit six points ahead of Butte, eight in front of Yellowstone, and nine ahead of Great Falls.

The Americans and Badlands play this weekend in Rapid City.

After this weekend, both teams have a weekend series before the Christmas break. Butte and Helena will have a home-and-home series on Dec. 9-10. Yellowstone will travel to Gillette to take on the Wild in a two-game series.