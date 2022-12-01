Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Athlete Skins Are Not as Strange

The recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already proving to be a massive success, smashing previously set franchise records for sales milestones and now being bolstered even further by the release of Warzone 2. Although the title already possessed a massive amount of fresh content at launch for fans to explore, it is now going even further with its implementation of new cosmetics and skins within the in-game shop.





One of the most controversial of these new cosmetics in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are the new athlete skins, which depict some of the most famous faces in world soccer. Despite the concerns that this has raised for many in terms of reducing the realism of the new title, the franchise actually has a long history of much more peculiar in-game purchases.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Patch, Improving Camo Screen and More





The New Athlete Skins of Modern Warfare 2

Players in Modern Warfare 2 can now buy a bundle of skins within the Modern Warfare FC event, which will only be available for a limited time. These limited in-game cosmetics have come about in tandem with the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the most-watched sporting tournaments in the world.

The Modern Warfare FC bundle concerns three in-game operators based on real-life athletes who are competing in the tournament, namely Brazil’s Neymar, France’s Pogba, and Argentina’s Messi, who is considered by many as one of the best soccer players in the world. This speaks to the level of buzz and acclaim surrounding this in-game event, with some seriously high-profile athletes now being playable characters in Modern Warfare 2.

Many have drawn criticism to these new cosmetics, however, claiming how these real-world figures take the grounded realism of the title away, marring one of its most attractive selling points. With this being said, it is important that fans do not forget some of the past cosmetics of the Call of Duty franchise, many of which are even wilder than these aforementioned athlete skins.

Past Cosmetics of Call of Duty Titles

In terms of over-the-top cosmetic bundles from the Call of Duty franchise, players need to look no further than 2020’s Warzone. Many should remember that Warzone featured a well-known Snoop Dogg bundle for in-game use, which allowed players to embody the famous rapper as an operator with a slew of accompanying voice lines.

The first Warzone was also home to a Godzilla operator skin with controversially vibrant coloring, as well as Halloween crossover skins like Ghostface from the Scream franchise and Jigsaw from the Saw IP. It is fair to say that the original Warzone and 2019’s Modern Warfare held the same core tenets of realism that the respective sequels of both titles possess, but this did not stop the games from also producing some overtly unrealistic and immersion-breaking in-game skins.

It is also worth noting that other athletes have historically appeared in the franchise, with former NFL player Marshawn Lynch appearing in Black Ops 3 and UFC fighter Conor McGregor appearing in Infinite Warfare. When considering this, the question marks surrounding the recent Modern Warfare FC skins in MW2 seem much less important. Given the apt tie-in to the massively popular World Cup, as well as how the operators are unlikely to stick out to those unfamiliar with the real-world athletes, Modern Warfare 2’s recent soccer skins are actually quite tame when compared to older franchise implementations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Absurd Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Movement Trick ‘G-Walk’ Discovered by Players