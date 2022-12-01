Camilla ditches fashion traditions Queen Elizabeth used to follow

Whether she will veer from her usual designers, former Vogue editor and personal stylist, Ginnie Chadwyck-Healy said the royal will be “careful” with her choices.

Speaking to Grazia, Ginnie explained: “Given the breadth of appearances she will need to dress for, she may consider other designers, and in due course may even lean on the experience of [Queen Elizabeth’s dresser] Angela Kelly, but she will undoubtedly continue to support British design in her careful, considered manner.”

Instead of wearing clothes in a variety of bold colours, Camilla’s wardrobe tends to consist of shades of blue, and Ginnie said now is “not the time or role for a huge style overhaul”.

“To execute this role at the age of 75, comfort is key” for Camilla so fashion fans should “expect block heel shoes, more flat boots, lightweight top-handle handbags, neat brooches, not too much fuss”.