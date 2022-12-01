Canadian MP furious as 125,000 expats have frozen state pension

The decision, however, has meant her state pension is frozen at £72 per week, and her life has been affected as a result.

Mrs Puckridge, who served in all three branches of the Armed Forces, previously told Express.co.uk: “Although we are fully paid up, we are discriminated against.”

The sentiment appeared to be shared by the Canadian MP who has urged fresh action to tackle the ongoing issue.

He added: “Simply put, people who have worked all their lives in the United Kingdom and paid into the UK system deserve to be treated fairly. The UK Government needs to get around the table, agree to the new reciprocal agreement and end this injustice.”

Ian Andexser, Director of the International Consortium of British Pensioners, told Express.co.uk: “It is encouraging to see that Canadian MPs like Matt Jeneroux are continuing to fight for an end to frozen pensions.

“We know that there is widespread anger amongst politicians of all parties in the UK and Canada about this shameful and immoral policy that is pushing British pensioners into poverty.