Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa reveal their Bad Bunny dominated

Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa took to social media to divulge their taste in music. It is that time of the year when Spotify releases their annual compilation of what every individual has heard over the past year. Fans all over the world eagerly look forward to this as they share their ‘Spotify Wrapped’ playlists, with the two tennis stars joining in as well.

Bad Bunny was Alcaraz‘s top artist of the year, followed by India Martinez, Melendi, Morat and Dvicio. Manuel Turizo’s smash hit “La Bachata” was the teenager’s most played song in 2022. American rock band Survivor’s all-time classic hit “Eye of the Tiger” also features in his top five songs of the year.

The song is frequently used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to pump themselves up before they get down to business. It’s no surprise to see the song being a staple on Alcaraz’s playlist as well.

“/> Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa’s Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Badosa’s Spotify Wrapped also featured Bad Bunny as her most-played artist of the year. J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, El Taiger and Maluma followed the Puerto Rican. Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” was her top song of 2022, while another song of his, “Ojitos Lindos,” also cracked the Spaniard’s top five.

Badosa added that Bad Bunny was her top artist of the year for the second year in a row. The Latin artist was Spotify’s most streamed artist globally in 2022 and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was also the most played album in the world.

Carlos Alcaraz to headline Mubadala World Tennis Championships

“/> Carlos Alcaraz during his year-end No. 1 crowning ceremony.

After an incredible season, Carlos Alcaraz secured a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time. Unfortunately, he injured himself before the tournament, forcing him to skip it. But fans will be able to see him in action one last time before the year ends as the teenager heads to Abu Dhabi for an exhibition event.

The 19-year-old leads the field at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, which will be held from 16-18 December. Along with the reigning US Open champion, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Frances Tiafoe, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu are the other stars participating in the three-day event.

As the top seed, Alcaraz received a bye into the semifinals. He’ll play his first match on December 17 against either Rublev or Tiafoe. If he wins that encounter, he’ll advance to the final, which will be held the next day.



