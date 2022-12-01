Cast for Granite Harbour on BBC One announced

DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett – Hannah Donaldson

When Davis arrives, he is quickly partnered up with DCI Tara “Bart” Bartlett who acts as his mentor.

Used to working alone, Bart is a streetwise Scot who is reluctant to work alongside Davis, before doing all that she can to show him the ropes.

Actress Hannah Donaldson is no stranger to crime dramas, having been in Annika, Deadwater Fell, Rebus and Case Histories.

In addition, she was Charly Hendricks in the Channel 4 reality show Murder Island, where contestants were challenged to solve an Ian Rankin murder mystery.