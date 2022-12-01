Chris Packham shares details of new project away from Autumnwatch

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Chris Packham revealed he has another show coming out soon about autism, which he was diagnosed with in his 40s. The 61-year-old presents the popular BBC series Springwatch as well as the autumn and winter spin-off shows, but he also raises awareness of the developmental disability. He explained the programme would detail the experiences of people living with autism and stated it could help to “improve things for everyone”.

A dedicated wildlife expert, Chris throws most of his energy into charity and conservation work, but he has also used his position to talk about his autism diagnosis.

“I’ve just finished a series about autism,” he told Express.co.uk. “It’s a two-parter for the BBC which will go out after Christmas.

“And I’ve been working with autistic people to get them to be able to represent their autistic experience so the viewer can get a better understanding of what it’s like in some aspects of their life and again, it’s turned out really well.

