Christine McVie described ‘animosity’ during Lindsey Buckingham





Overnight it was announced that Christine McVie had died at 79-years-old. The singer and songwriter for the iconic band Fleetwood Mac had been with the band since 1971. However, not every moment of her time in the group was pleasant. In fact, back in 2018, the band parted ways with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. McVie later spoke out candidly about this split.

McVie explained that the band felt as if they couldn’t do anything else at the time. She said: “It was the only route we could take because there was too much animosity between certain members of the band at that point.” She added: “There was just no way it could’ve gone on as a five-piece, a group with Lindsey in the band. So it was either just completely break up the band or make the best of it.” Buckingham’s exit was announced by the band in a statement. It read: “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.” At the time, Buckingham said his exit from Fleetwood Mac was “not something that was really my doing or my choice”.

Buckingham went on: “I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective. What that did was to harm – and this is the only thing I’m really sad about, the rest of it becomes an opportunity – it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build.” Later on, a statement was released announcing Buckingham’s replacements in the band. Fleetwood Mac said: “We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.” (sic) (Via Rolling Stone) At the time, Buckingham claimed the band manager, Irving Azoff, called him to pass on a message from his bandmate Stevie Nicks. The message was: “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.” DON’T MISS…

Stevie Nicks’ agony not seeing Christine McVie before her death [NEWS]

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie tragically dies age 79 [INFO]

Mick Fleetwood on why Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie quit Fleetwood Mac [INSIGHT]

Mick Fleetwood added his own amicable view of the situation. He said: “The truth is, call it what you want, a parting of company took place, and it had to take place, and it was supported by the remaining band members around something that for sure was a major problem to two people – Lindsey and Stevie.” Nicks has also been involved in some minor spats with McVie over the years, but after the announcement of her death, she posted a heartfelt message about the singer. She wrote on her Instagram account: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.” She then wrote the lyrics to Haim’s track Hallelujah, before adding: “See you on the other side, my love, don’t forget me – Always, Stevie.”

Fleetwood Mac’s official Twitter account also posted a statement about McVie’s death. The band said: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.” Her family said the star died peacefully at hospital. SOURCE / SOURCE