Christmas gift guide for gamers: Gift ideas for video game fans

Dust off your decorations, put up your tree and open those advent calendars, because December is here and the countdown to Christmas is officially on. With December upon us, the days to pick up your Christmas presents are running short, so you’d better hurry if you want to grab something good. If you’ve still got some Christmas shopping to do but are struggling for ideas, then Express Online has put together a special Christmas gift guide for video game fans.

Backbone One for iPhone (Xbox and PlayStation)…

The Backbone One would make a fantastic gift for any gamer, provided they own an iPhone. It essentially transforms your phone into a fully-fledged gaming device, letting you play Xbox, PlayStation and PC on your smartphone, not to mention games from Apple Arcade.

While they both perform the same functions, there are two versions to choose from, including a newer model based on the PlayStation 5’s stylish DualSense controller. If the recipient is more of an Xbox fan, you can purchase a black model instead.

Once you’ve attached your Backbone device to your iPhone, you can play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles through the app, or download the PS Remote Play app to stream PS4 or PS5 games when somebody else is using the TV.

Egret II Mini…

One of my favourite gadgets of the year, the Egret II Mini is a miniature replica of Taito’s famous arcade machine of the same name. It features 40 classic games from the golden era of the arcades, including Space Invaders, Elevator Action Returns, Bubble Bobble, Metal Black, Gun Frontier and much more.

Not only is there a stellar line-up of arcade classics, but the Egret II Mini has a rotating display, which means you can play each title with the correct aspect ratio. Ideal for side-scrolling platformers and vertical shooters, switching the display back and forth is nice and simple, featuring a satisfying click when you twist, turn and push into place.

Other neat features include the ability to change from a four-way joystick to eight-way joystick, not to mention the glowing marquee and instructional panel with swappable cards. If you’re willing to spend extra money, there’s even an optional Paddle and Trackball Expansion Set.

The Paddle and Trackball Expansion Set comes with a special controller that plugs into the back of the system, as well as an SD Card containing ten additional games supporting either the paddle or trackball control input.