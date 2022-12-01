Claudia Winkleman admits heartbreaking farewell led to taking

Likewise, Claudia and her two eldest kids don’t watch Strictly while daughter Matilda, who is now involved in GCSE prep, is so nonchalant about her mum’s profession that she even texts her during broadcasts.

She joked that on Saturdays, she gets frantic messages from her quizzing: “Have we run out of jam?”

Claudia’s jokey response was: “I don’t need you to listen to my show, but I do need you to know that I’m live on BBC Radio Two. I can’t be in charge of jam right now, please just ask your dad.”

Hosting Strictly alongside Tess Daly, who is 53, and witnessing other women in their 50s succeed, including 55-year-old Davina McCall, whose exercise plans go down a storm, and 51-year-old BGT host Amanda Holden, has spurred Claudia on.

Now she’s determined to ignore any naysayers and set a great example about how much women in her era of life are capable of achieving.