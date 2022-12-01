Clermont County residents can get free surgeries for their pets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – FOX19 NOW has reported that Tri-State animal shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats hitting record numbers month after month.

Shelter officials encourage you to spay or neuter your pets to control the pet population.

Next week, some people in Clermont County can get that procedure done at no cost to them.

“We have seven participating vet clinics including the League for Animal Welfare and then six private veterinary clinics in Clermont County who are offering free spay and neuters for Clermont County residents,” says LFAW Executive Director Devon Smith, “It’s next week so it’s December 5th – 9th every day next week and each is going to do a few.”

Thanks to several sponsors including The Joanie Bernard Foundation; The Dorothy B. Francis Charitable Foundation; Bernice Barbour Foundation; Kenneth A. Scott Charitable Trust; and private donations to the League for Animal Welfare, they are able to offer 250 procedures to Clermont County dog and cat owners.

If you don’t own a pet right now or perhaps yours are already spayed and neutered, there’s another way you can help the animals in this shelter.

Called “Home for the Holidays” you can foster a dog or cat for the Christmas holiday weekend.

“We just had our Thanksgiving “Home for the Holidays” and we had 36 animals go into foster homes for Thanksgiving,” says Smith, “We do the same thing for Christmas. So you pick up your kitty or dog on Christmas Eve and have them for a couple of days in your home to give them a break from shelter life.”

If you are interested in the free surgeries, you can call LFAW at 513-735-2299 to schedule your pet’s procedure.

There is no requirement or payment for the procedure besides verifying you are a Clermont County resident.

You can also call that number to find out more information about fostering or adopting animals.

