Clip Shows Why Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Need to Be Careful

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has shared a clip from a game showing why collecting loot from open water might not be as easy as it sounds. In the video, the Warzone 2 player is swimming to the north of Al Mazrah’s port to collect gear from a loot box that is floating on water. However, while collecting, things don’t go as planned.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision’s second-generation battle royale game based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The games share an engine and are both developed simultaneously by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. Warzone 2 features a new massive map Al Mazrah, which is also the basis of some of Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer maps.

As with most battle royale games, a big part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is looting. One can find better equipment and weapons by opening loot caches that are dropped around the vast map. Not all spots are as convenient for the player, but the drop on this clip was not only a fair swim away but also glitched even further away from the player. The Warzone 2 player had swum to the cache and was opening it to acquire better weaponry. The loot cache had a Kastov-74U and an STB 556 to improve upon the player’s current weaponry of dual-wielded revolvers. However, what seems like an accidental shot sent the box flying high above.

It looks like the player was attempting to pick up one of the better ARs in Warzone 2, STB 556, with their mouse button, but the dialog closed a fraction of a second before pressing the button. This resulted in the player accidentally firing their revolver and announcing their location to any nearby players. While this is dangerous, especially considering their exposed position, hilariously the shot hit the cache sending it glitching through the sky. After a few seconds of confusion, the cache is seen landing in the water only to bounce back into the air. There seems to be no second bounce as the box finally lands again in the water.

Needless to say that this isn’t how the physics are designed or should work, but apparently this isn’t the first time glitches with loot caches in water have occurred. Another Reddit user said that they’ve glitched in Warzone 2 similarly and been teleported when collecting loot from a floating box. This happened to the OP as well, who went to collect the box after the clip only to be subsequently teleported to the shore.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

