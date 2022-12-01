Cloud migration: Advantages and challenges

🔊 Listen to this Article

Capturing the power of the cloud, it has become an unavoidable requirement for success in today’s digital environment, especially as businesses rapidly migrate their applications to the cloud to promote growth. According to Gartner, more than 45 percent of IT investment will shift from traditional to cloud-based solutions, by 2024.

Cloud computing breathes fresh life into your company’s business practices and application architecture. Because cloud migration isn’t as simple as flicking a switch, you’ll need to have a serious talk with your executives and technical leaders about the expense. It’s more like any long-term adjustment, with checkpoints. Cloud offers a completely new way of working, new ways to deploy, and tools and services to help you automate and self-heal your infrastructure. The various ways infrastructure functions within a cloud environment can be confusing. It’s critical to understand how it works, the risks and benefits, and how cloud computing technology in general is evolving.

What are the primary advantages of migrating to the cloud?

Some of the advantages that push enterprises to shift resources to the public cloud are as follows:

Scalability: Cloud computing can readily grow to serve greater workloads and more users than on-premises equipment. To scale up business services in conventional IT systems, organisations had to buy and install physical servers, software licences, storage, and network equipment.

Cost: Companies that migrate to the cloud might save greatly on IT operations. They may commit greater resources to innovation, such as the development of new goods or the enhancement of current ones.

Performance: Migrating to the cloud has the potential to increase performance and end-user experience. Cloud-hosted applications and websites may quickly grow to serve more users or higher throughput, and they can run in geographical areas close to end users to decrease network latency.

Technology experience: Users, whether workers or consumers, may access cloud services and data from any location. This adds to digital transformation, improves customer experience, and offers staff with current, adaptable tools.

Common Cloud Migration obstacles?

Cloud migrations may be complicated and dangerous. Here are some of the major challenges that many organisations are facing as they migrate resources to the cloud.

Inadequate strategy: Many firms begin their cloud migration without investing enough time and attention to their plan. End-to-end cloud migration strategy is required for successful cloud adoption and deployment. Each application and dataset may have unique requirements and concerns, necessitating a unique strategy to cloud transfer. Each workload that is migrated to the cloud must have a compelling business rationale.

Management of costs: Many firms have not defined clear KPIs to determine what they expect to spend or save after shifting to the cloud. This makes determining whether migration was economically effective challenging. Furthermore, cloud infrastructures are dynamic, and costs can fluctuate fast as new services are adopted and application use changes.

Vendor lock-in: Vendor lock-in is a prevalent issue for cloud technology adopters. Cloud companies provide a wide range of services, but many of them are not transferable to other cloud platforms. Workload migration from one cloud to another is a time-consuming and costly procedure. Many firms begin adopting cloud services only to discover that switching providers is difficult if the existing supplier does not meet their needs.

Compliance and Data Security: Data security and compliance are significant barriers to cloud migration. Cloud services adopt a shared responsibility model in which they assume responsibility for infrastructure security while the client is responsible for data and workload security.

