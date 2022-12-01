Considering a pet for the holidays? Here’s what you should know a

Considering adding a new pet to the family this holiday season? Pets are a great investment, providing countless hours of joy, entertainment and companionship. However, they do come with a financial commitment.

Ongoing costs should be taken into account when deciding if a new pet is right for your family. Before making the long-term commitment of pet ownership, know what the many expenses will involve.

Pet care is something that should have a continuing spot in the household monthly budget. The costs vary greatly depending on the type and number of pets. Planning ahead is a great idea so that all routine expenses are accounted for, as well as the unexpected costs that may come up from time to time.

I can tell you from personal experience as the owner of two senior pets that, as they age, the expenses are greater, the trips to the vet are more frequent, and pets can generally become more high maintenance. We currently have three vets — one primary and two specialists — for two dogs!

VETERINARIAN CARE: Vet visits will be one of the biggest expenditures in the pet-care budget. Plan for regular check-ups and vaccinations, as well as monthly heartworm and flea preventatives.

Puppies and kittens will initially need several rounds of vaccinations and spay/neuter. They will also need to be microchipped.

Most rescues and shelters take care of the initial vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchipping and include these expenses, typically at a discounted rate, in their adoption fees.

Keep in mind that, just like humans, pets may need an unexpected trip to the vet for an ailment or injury, so budget for these unplanned costs as well.

If a pet has a chronic health issue, they may need to take regular medication.

Pet insurance is available and may help with budgeting for vet expenses. There are many different plans, and cost factors include age, breed and the overall health of a pet. Do some research to see if pet insurance is a good option.

FOOD: This is an ongoing expense. Avoid buying the cheapest food, as a poor diet may lead to paying more in the long run for vet care.

In addition, if the food has a lot of filler ingredients, a pet may consume more of the discount food, which equals to spending more overall.

Remember to include costs for treats, in the budget, too.

GROOMING: Long-haired dogs require a trip to the groomer at least once every six weeks. If you have a longhaired breed, such as a Yorkie or Shih Tzu, and want to keep their hair long, groomer visits can occur as often as one a week.

Grooming costs can range anywhere from $40 to $200 and more per pet, per visit, depending on the size and breed of your dog. When budgeting this category, be sure to include the cost of brushes, combs, pet shampoo, pet toothpaste and other items that are needed for home maintenance between grooming appointments.

BOARDING, PET-SITTING: Who will take care of the pets when the family is out of town? Vacation budgets should also include the costs of having someone tend to the pets, whether that be boarding them or in-home care.

If the pets will travel with you, consider that hotels, condos and vacation rentals that allow pets usually will charge an additional pet fee.

TRAINING: Puppies and adult dogs alike can benefit from some basic training. This is an expense that should be included in the budget early on, but would not be considered an ongoing cost long-term.

ACCESSORIES: Pets are just like babies and toddlers: They need a lot of stuff. Plan to purchase items such as travel crates, kennels, pet toys, leashes, collars, and food and water bowls. For cats, figure in the costs of litter, litter box, scoopers, etc.

EVACUATING WITH PETS: Hurricanes are inevitable here. When we live in south Louisiana and we have pets, we need to have an evacuation plan that includes our pets and the extra costs associated with them. Many hotels require separate pet deposits, and this needs to have a place in the pet care budget.

Traci D. Howerton is the volunteer coordinator for Animal Rescue New Orleans, a nonprofit, volunteer-based, no-kill shelter. For information on ARNO, visit animalrescueneworleans.org.