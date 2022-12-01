Couple accuse woman of ‘hurling bricks’ over the wall in





A couple have claimed they were forced to move home after their neighbour carried out a campaign of abuse against them. Sandra Durdin, 58, and her husband Trevor Dempsey, 62, accused Joanne Shreeves, 52, of hurling bricks and part of a kitchen cabinet over the fence in a long-running neighbour dispute. The couple also claimed Shreeves spat at their son Mitchell.

Shreeves, who is the daughter of former Spurs manager Peter Shreeves, also allegedly caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to the garden fence and a custom-built potting shed at the home in Chingford, Essex. The row reportedly began over a concrete post in the driveway. Mrs Durdin told Stratford Magistrates’ Court: “She [Shreeves] said you’re a “f****** c***” and she threatened my family. “She said ‘do you know what happens to dirty c****’ and ‘you won’t have a family’, she was threatening me, making threats to my family as well whilst kicking the fence in.”

The emotional mum added that the abuse made her feel "trapped" in her own home and forced her to move. The couple now live in Ramsgate, Kent, after fleeing following the alleged incidents. CCTV shows the furious neighbour seeming to spit at Mitchell and laughing as she walked away. Mrs Durdin reminded the court that the incident, in August 2020, took place during the pandemic and before vaccines were widely available, reports The Sun.

Shreeves failed to turn up to court due to illness, but has always claimed the CCTV was tampered with and denied all the charges in question. District Judge William Nelson approved her request for a retrial in August. Wearing a pink blazer, black trousers and matching top, she appeared in court to face her accusers. She repeatedly shook her head and raised her eyebrows as her neighbours gave evidence. The retrial continues.