Coventry Building Society relaunches ‘competitive’ savings

Coventry Building Society is relaunching its competitive Limited Access Saver paying an interest rate of 2.85 percent and allowing up to six withdrawals per year. The account offers peace of mind to savers who may need to access their savings pot a few times a year.

All three Fixed Bonds can be opened with a minimum of £1 online, by phone, post or in branch.

Savers can invest up to £250,000 and choose a term length that best suits them.

If someone paid in £1,000 in the Three Year fixed term bond, they would have gained interest worth £158.50.

People may prefer to use up their tax-free ISA allowance of £20,000 and open an ISA with the building society instead.

