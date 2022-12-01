Coventry Building Society relaunches ‘competitive’ savings

Coventry Building Society is relaunching its competitive Limited Access Saver paying an interest rate of 2.85 percent and allowing up to six withdrawals per year. The account offers peace of mind to savers who may need to access their savings pot a few times a year.
All three Fixed Bonds can be opened with a minimum of £1 online, by phone, post or in branch.
Savers can invest up to £250,000 and choose a term length that best suits them.
If someone paid in £1,000 in the Three Year fixed term bond, they would have gained interest worth £158.50.
People may prefer to use up their tax-free ISA allowance of £20,000 and open an ISA with the building society instead.
Savers looking for an attractive return on their savings could get an interest rate of 4.86 percent via a fixed rate account.
Customers of Access Bank can choose from two accounts with its three-year fixed account offering an interest rate of 4.86 percent.
However, people won’t be able to touch it for three years and will need to have at least £5,000 to open an account.
Britons looking to lock away their cash for slightly less time could opt for Access Bank’s two-year account offering an interest rate of 4.75 percent.
