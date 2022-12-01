Craig Jones, 53, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Jones was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Thomas.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Teresa Wood; three daughters, Sharaine (Ashley), Janiece (Maria) and Marlisha; his mother, Margaret Thomas; six grandchildren, Laylani, Laniyah, Sarayah, Ezra, Lorenzo and Rome; a sister, Linda Valentine; a brother, Anthony Jones (Angie); two aunts, Marie Jones and Geraldine Davis; an uncle, Adolph Jones; a close friend, Marion Gotfrid; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Jones is at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Roger Jasper officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.