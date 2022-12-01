CrunchDAO Launches CrunchDeSci to Combat IP Challenges in

The new decentralized scientific innovation (DeSci) framework utilizes crowdsourced research to encourage the dynamic exchange of scientific knowledge

[Paris, France] CrunchDAO, a research team of data scientists leveraging the power of collective intelligence and Web3 to produce and sell next-generation predictive financial insights, has launched CrunchDeSci. CrunchDeSci is a community-led, Open Science research framework that allows users to build knowledge incrementally through the scientific research papers proposed on its new platform.

The platform is a significant step forward for the scientific community and has been designed to combat the ongoing issue of research withholding within current academic circles due to a lack of monetary incentive and consequential hesitation around sharing intellectual property (IP). CrunchDeSci propagates more collaborative and advanced research papers by enhancing the reproducibility, transparency, and immutability of the development process.

The CrunchDeSci platform can be accessed by anyone with a MetaMask wallet, where they can select the specific organization or ‘bounty’ accepting submissions that they wish to contribute to. Researchers from The University of Pisa have signed up to utilize the platform, with more onboarded organizations expected from the blockchain community in the coming weeks.

Leveraging the power of both Git and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) to track amendments and an Overleaf-like text editor, compatible with both Markdown and LaTeX for simplicity, the user can render changes to a specific scientific research paper which is then put forward for community vote. Once changes are accepted, the original researcher(s) can cross-reference the initial and updated PDF papers to decide on the most effective version for their work.

Matteo Manzi, Lead Quant Researcher at CrunchDAO commented: “The exchange and dissemination of scientific knowledge are crucial for both the advancement of the industry and falsifiability of the scientific endeavor, so we have collectively built a cutting-edge Web3 platform that facilitates and encourages this. In an effort to progress archaic scientific frameworks, we invite the wider scientific community to leverage the value of the CrunchDeSci platform and unlock a new paradigm from which we can all benefit.”

