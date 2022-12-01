Cynthia Erivo To Star In & Renée Zellweger To EP Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo and Renée Zellweger have teamed up for a thriller series that is in the works at Apple TV+.

Raising Wild will star Erivo, with Zellweger exec producing the series, which is produced by MGM and comes from Damian Kindler and Amber Alexander.

The project is at early script stage, we understand, and is being showrun by Kindler (American Gods) and created by up-and-coming scribe Alexander, both of whom are exec producing. MGM is the studio behind Raising Wild and is producing with Identity Media.

Erivo is understood to be leading as a neuropsychologist wanted for fraud, kidnapping and murder. Throughout the series, her public fall from grace will have question marks hanging over it, whether she was the victim of a dark conspiracy or is a grave danger to the government and society.

Zellweger is exec producing for Big Picture Co., and Erivo will do the same for her Edith’s Daughter production outfit with Solome Williams. Stacey Levin and Steve Stark are EPs for Toluca Pictures, Carmella Casinelli for Big Picture Co. and Anthony Mastromauro for Identity.

Erivo, a two-time Oscar-nominee for Harriet, also featured in Apple TV+ anthology Roar in an episode titled “The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on Her Skin,” opposite Jake Johnson and P.J. Byrne.

She also is playing Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West in Universal’s Wicked prequel and is set to appear in the feature version of Idris Elba’s Luther. Other recent projects include Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and the title role in Aretha Franklin biopic Genius.

