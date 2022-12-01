Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover cosmetics coming

A Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover will launch December 6 in both games, allowing players of the Viking-themed adventure game to don styles inspired by the popular space game and vice-versa.

The crossover tie-in coincides with the launch of Destiny 2 season 19. Upon the new season’s release, players can visit Eververse to spend their Silver on an Assassin’s Creed-themed ship, a Sparrow, an Apple of Eden Ghost, finisher cosmetics, and three armour sets featuring styles from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla characters Eivor, Kassandra, and Altair.

On the same date, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch its final content update, The Last Chapter. With that content update, players can purchase a Destiny 2-themed character pack with armour sets, swords, a scout skin, and a mount skin. A weapons pack will include Destiny 2 subclass-inspired cosmetics, with gameplay perks and special effects.

Bungie‘s and Ubisoft’s announcements confirm leaks from Mak Moderator regarding an Assassin’s Creed Destiny 2 crossover. The dataminer discovered armour sets named for Saint-14 and Lord Shaxx in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game files.

The crossover takes place as part of a partnership with Ubisoft. If successful, players may see even more cosmetics inspired by other Ubisoft games, such as Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, or the forthcoming Skull & Bones.

Bungie discussed the crossover in the most recent edition of its This Week at Bungie (TWAB) series. The update also details significant changes to the game’s weapon meta, planned updates to the game’s loot pool rotation for Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and Nightfall weapons, and a nerf to Void invisibility.

A hefty list of weapon changes includes perk reworks, changes to some of the game’s most popular and least popular Exotic weapons, and a tease regarding adding more “Subclass 3.0 verbs to several Exotic weapons.” This indicates Bungie may eventually add more status effects like Devour and Ignite to some Exotic weapons.

The blog post also shares that season 19’s artefact will centre on Stasis, following Bungie’s trend of theming seasonal artefacts on elemental subclasses following The Witch Queen expansion. It also notes, “Seraph Rounds will be appearing on more weapons next season,” which links the next season to a recent Destiny 2 Rasputin tease and provides yet more evidence that next season will have something to do with the emergence of the Warmind and could include a rework of Destiny 2 Warmind Cells.

The re-emergence of Rasputin would be significant as players of the FPS game prepare to take on humanity’s most significant threat to date, which will presumably appear with the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date in February 2023.