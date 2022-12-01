‘Devastating blow’: DCPS ends relationship with JASMYN, cutting

Duval County Public Schools is home to 28 Gay Straight Alliance clubs districtwide.

>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<" class="link ">>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Matt Hartley, a father of a GSA student, said “It helps my student, my child feel at home at their school. It helps them find a sense of celebration and connection.”

Hartley said JASMYN, a local LGBTQ center, was an important part of that connection. According to its contract with DCPS, the organization was responsible for monthly meetings and training to support and develop the clubs.

“There was a bridge from schools to those resources that the school district in a snap demolished,” he told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

DCPS ended its 20-year relationship with JASMYN in an announcement made earlier this week. It’s a decision some parents and teachers called hasty.

Related Story: Duval schools ends partnership with LGBTQ youth center JASMYN over ‘their use of program materials’ — Action News Jax

“The timing of the decision was directly related to the level of inappropriateness of the content which was shared with youth,” a district spokesperson said Thursday.

The content involved a game JASMYN used which showed pictures of male genitals. But the organization’s leaders insisted it was only played with adults.

DCPS said it will turn to its own employees and partnership with United Way and the City of Jacksonville to continue LGBTQ support at schools, including mental health services outside school walls.

Read: High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

“Losing that partnership is really devastating, honestly. It’s a scary blow to these clubs, the staff and educators. I’m really disappointed in the district’s decision to do this,” said Monica Gold, a teacher and GSA sponsor. “I’m certainly concerned. The club is federally protected, but that’s not to say that it’s easy to do, and it’s well-supported schoolwide or districtwide. JASMYN offered that support.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Several teachers and parents reached out to school board members following the announcement. Action News Jax reached out as well, asking what resources would be provided to flll the gap without JASMYN’s relationship. Only board member Cynthia Pearson responded and directed us instead to a district spokesperson.

Story continues

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories