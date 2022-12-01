Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock The Golden Potato

There are quite a lot of quest items that you’re likely to encounter while exploring the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, largely found by carrying out tasks to help the many friends in your town. However, some eagle-eyed players in the game’s official Discord channel have happened upon a hidden code in an image, and it can be redeemed for, uh, a Golden Potato.

Though it is officially designated as a quest item, the Golden Potato doesn’t appear to have a use for now. It will assumedly have some part to play in an upcoming quest or event, however, so you’ll want to input the code and grab it while you can just in case. We’ll share the code and how to redeem it below.

How to unlock the Golden Potato

To unlock the Golden Potato, you’ll need to first redeem the code found in the instructions below. It is case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as listed above, meaning you’ll need to manually apply the dashes, too.

Go to the in-game settings

Select “Help”

Use the “Redemption code” field to enter the code GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

Go to your mailbox in the game to retrieve the Golden Potato

You’ll have around 3 months to obtain the Golden Potato from your mailbox before it disappears, but we obviously recommend you head on over and grab it right away. Once you’ve got the potato, it seems all you can do is wait to see what use it has in the future.

