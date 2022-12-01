Disney’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to return after 95 years

To celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder, which will mars the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, a new short is being released that will bring the animated rabbit back to life for the first time since the 1920s. It’s been over 94 years since the last Oswald cartoon was released by the studios and to mark the company’s 100th anniversary, Disney’s hand-drawn animation team are excited to resurrect the classic character.
Originally gracing movie screens in 1927, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is considered as one of the first characters in animation history to feature a unique personality.
Speaking about the new short, famed animator and director Eric Goldberg said: “Oswald is such a plucky scamp.
“We wanted to bring Oswald back, and in the short, he literally returns to his original home, the movie screen.”
Appropriately titled Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, the short will channel the classic animation styles of the original cartoons, celebrating the work of first generation artists from the studio.
For fans of the original Oswald, Goldberg assures that we can expect the familiar “‘squash-and-stretch,’ ‘rubber hose’ animation style’” viewers fell in love with many years ago.
Emmy Award-winning producer Dorothy McKim shared how much her and the team of “hand-drawn legends” enjoyed “animating in the style of Oswald’s era.”
Considered Walt Disney’s “first breakout animated star,” Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, first leapt from sketch pad to screen in the 1927 short Trolley Troubles.
The character went on to star in 26 more short films with the final animation released in summer 1928.
Walt Disney proceeded to lose creative control of the adored character the same year, but regained artistic authority of Oswald in 2006 following a deal with NBC/Universal.
In a statement about the deal, the studio said: “In 2006, Disney CEO Bob Iger made an unprecedented deal with NBC/ Universal, that included permitting sportscaster Al Michaels to contract with NBC in exchange for the return of Oswald to his original home.”
Since then, Oswald has continued winning the hearts of fans globally, appearing in video games, merchandise and in Disney theme Parks around the world.
In marking the animation behemoth’s centennial, McKim shared: “it was such a joy to create the first new Oswald short from our studio since 1928.”
The short is just the start of Disney 100 Years of Wonder, with the company staging celebrations all around the world to mark the anniversary.
Fans can expect concerts, immersive events and exhibitions around the glove that will celebrate Oswald and all the beloved characters, stories and music fans have grown to love over the past hundred years.
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is available to watch now on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ YouTube Channel.
In conjunction with the release of the animated short, Disney has also launched an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Snapchat lens, that allows users around the world to bring the adored Rabbit to life using AR technology.
