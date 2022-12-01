Disney’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to return after 95 years

To celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder, which will mars the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, a new short is being released that will bring the animated rabbit back to life for the first time since the 1920s. It’s been over 94 years since the last Oswald cartoon was released by the studios and to mark the company’s 100th anniversary, Disney’s hand-drawn animation team are excited to resurrect the classic character.

Originally gracing movie screens in 1927, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is considered as one of the first characters in animation history to feature a unique personality.

Speaking about the new short, famed animator and director Eric Goldberg said: “Oswald is such a plucky scamp.

“We wanted to bring Oswald back, and in the short, he literally returns to his original home, the movie screen.”

Appropriately titled Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, the short will channel the classic animation styles of the original cartoons, celebrating the work of first generation artists from the studio.

